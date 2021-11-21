Phase 1 of Sibu Industrial Park project to be completed next Feb

SIBU (Nov 21): The phase one of (filling work/earthwork) the Sibu Industrial Park project at Sungai Bidut is expected to be completed on Feb 22, next year.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said there was a delay in the work progress due to the movement control order (MCO).

“It caused a delay of about 10 per cent, but we have set a new completion date which is Feb 22, 2022.

“Now, the works are progressing,” he told a press conference during a visit to the Sibu Industrial Park project site at Sungai Bidut yesterday.

According to Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, the 61ha Sibu Industrial Park would be developed in three stages.

The project cost is about RM114 million; RM50 million has been approved in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“This industrial park is designed for general industry to meet the demands of local small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“We are going to do zoning, which means if the industry is involved in food processing, there will be a zone for food processing, and so forth.

“I believe, with the facilities provided, they (SMEs) will be able to conduct their businesses in an organised and systematic manner,” he said.