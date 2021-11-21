Political activist slams DAP man for claiming Penguang failed to serve constituents in first term as Marudi rep

MIRI (Nov 21): A political activist has slammed Democratic Action Party (DAP) Baram chairman Hii Ngie Siing for claiming that Marudi incumbent Datu Dr Penguang Manggil has failed to serve his constituents during his first term as an assemblyman

Kho Thien Seng, who is also a former candidate, said Hii should not be commenting on Penguang’s achievements, as he has not been following the development that has been brought by the latter over the last five years.

“Because he does not live in Marudi and has not been to other areas under Marudi constituency, obviously he does not know what is happening.

“Even in his first five-year term as an assemblyman for Marudi, Penguang has done a lot better and we can see the development that he has brought to Marudi,” he said, in response to Hii’s statement which was published in a Chinese daily on Nov 18.

Kho said under Penguang’s leadership, Marudi has undergone a major facelift in the last five years, with many projects benefiting the people have been completed.

“There are also many more projects that are under way such as the Marudi Waterfront, Batang Baram bridge (in Marudi) which are still in progress, tar-sealed roads to many villages in the constituency, electricity and water supplies to many of longhouses and many more,” he added.

In a recent statement, Hii claimed that Penguang and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had failed to provide a good livelihood and job opportunities to the people in Marudi, forcing them to leave the town for bigger cities.

He also questioned about GPS’s plan to build a road connecting Marudi, Long Lama and Mulu National Park.

“The proposed road connecting Marudi, Long Lama and Mulu National Park is going to be remained just as words on paper, which is to create confusion amongst the people.

“In reality, it has no real economic contribution, therefore DAP urges the people to look at the bigger picture,” Hii was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Penguang is expected to defend the seat in the next state election under GPS ticket.

The Marudi seat will see at least four-cornered fight between GPS, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Former five-term Marudi assemblyman Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran is expected to stand again under PSB ticket.

PBK on the other hand has confirmed Pierre Gilbert Young as its candidate for the seat, while PKR has named Elias Lipi as its potential candidate for the seat.