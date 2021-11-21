PSB’s Sanjan Daik prepared for multi-cornered fight in Mambong

KUCHING (Nov 21): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) potential candidate in Mambong, Sanjan Daik, is prepared for the challenge of a multi-cornered fight in the constituency come the state election.

Sanjan, who is also PSB Mambong chairman, said that the party has organised various programmes including going to almost 50 villages in the constituency for talks and meet-and-greet voters.

He revealed that the latest activity was a motorcycle convoy held today involving members from the party’s Youth wing as a way to promote PSB to the voters in Mambong.

“We are ready for the 12th State Election and we expect there will be a four-cornered fight in Mambong involving candidates from PSB, GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), DAP (Democratic Action Party) and PBK (Parti Bumi Kenyalang).

“With the preparations that we have made so far, we are confident that voters in Mambong will fully utilise the opportunity to vote PSB for a change in government,” said Sanjan today.

He added PSB Mambong had also already appointed liaison officers in each village to help with promoting the party.

He said that many voters wanted to see a new government led by PSB as they are disappointed with how the state is run by GPS and Sarawak BN before that.

When asked on how he rates his own chances if incumbent Datuk Dr Jerip Susil were to be renominated by GPS, he said that who the candidate is and which party they are from would not waiver the people’s support for PSB.

On today’s motorcycle convoy, he said that the participants rode their motorcycles from Kota Padawan at 9am before stopping over at Kampung Bunuk, Bengoh Resettlement Scheme (BRS) and Kampung Annah Rais.

They also handed over contributions to St Philip Church Padawan which was received by Father Peter Augustine.