RM10 billion glass factory to be built in Sabah

SEREMBAN (Nov 21): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor welcomes innovative glass manufacturer, Kibing Group (M) Sdn Bhd to set up its factory in Sabah.

Visiting the state-of-the-art glass factory at the invitation of its management located at the Tuanku Jaafar Industrial Area here in Negeri Sembilan on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the State Government will facilitate the investment to ensure the proposed project takes off soon.

During the visit, Hajiji accompanied by Special Tasks Minister, Datuk Haji Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong and Industrial Development Permanent Secretary Thomas Logijin, was briefed by Kibing Group chairman Yu Qi Bing and President Dato’ Lim Swee Ee.

Yu told the Chief Minister that the Kibing Group will invest RM10 billion to build a bigger

facility in Sabah with the initial first phase costing RM2 billion.

Hajiji said a special committee to be chaired by the State Secretary will be formed to facilitate and to speed up the investment process including Kibing Group’s requirements to source high grade solar silica.

Prior to the glass factory visit the Chief Minister had officiated at the 49th Malaysia Tour and Travel Agents Association (MATTA) Fair at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur.

On Tuesday, he will be attending the Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers Meeting before accompanying Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin for the Rulers Conference.