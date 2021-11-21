Sarawak looking at establishing single entity to manage water supply, says Dr Rundi

KUCHING (Nov 21): Sarawak is looking at establishing a single water entity to optimise the utilisation of resources, deliver more efficient water supply services and ensure the provision of adequate and reliable water supply, said Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

“Actually, I was supposed to table the new ordinance for water (at the State Legislative Assembly). What SEB (Sarawak Energy Berhad) is doing in terms of electricity supply in the state, this (new entity) is quite similar and we are looking at that manner (for water supply),” he said at the Ministry of Utilities’ 5th Anniversary Dinner at a leading hotel here last night.

He said the ministry is also set to embark on the implementation of statewide Water Grid to ensure the provision of reliable, sustainable and resilient water supply in Sarawak under the 12th Malaysian Plan.

“We have already conducted a study. If we can put electricity supply on grid, we also can have water supply on grid,” adding the off grid Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (SWAS) will also continue to be implemented in remote areas.

He also said smart meter system is also being worked out by adopting digitalisation as the way forward for Sarawak.

As such, Dr Rundi expressed hope that Ministry of Utilities, established since 2016, remains relevant and meets up to the expectations of Sarawakians in providing water and electricity supply and gas distribution.

He also wished that he and his two assistant ministers can stay on in the ministry when the government is formed after the upcoming state election, and oversee the completion of what has been planned and implemented in the ministry.

“For the record, we want to make sure that this ministry remain relevant. Relevant in the sense that we are able to deliver what is expected out of us, (in the sense that) we are able to meet up to expectations, not only from the government and the people. Once that happened, we are actually creating image of this ministry.

“I don’t know where I’ll be next, or where we’ll be next, so I am not making a parting speech here but in the cabinet we can be shuffled around. But how I wish that three of us can stay on.

“We can sense the happening, the bright future ahead for water supply, electricity supply and gas in Sarawak. We want to be part of it, we want to be the workforce to make it happen,” he said.

Also present at the dinner were Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Assistant Minister of Utilities (Electricity Supply) Datuk Liwan Lagang and the ministry’s permanent secretary Dato Alice Jawan Empaling.

He also spoke about challenges faced by him, the assistant ministers and senior officials in the ministry when the ministry was formed five years ago.

He said the ministry is very thankful to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the RM4 billion allocation to resolve water supply and RM2.37 billion to resolve electricity coverage in the state.

According to him, the Ministry of Utilities has mapped out its strategies, catalytic initiatives and action plans in tandem with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 for Sarawak.

“In the meantime, we should endeavour to attain full water and electricity supply coverage by the year 2025,” he said.