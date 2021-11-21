Sarawak polls: Former PKR S’wak Women chief Agnes Padan to contest as independent candidate for Ba Kelalan seat

MIRI (Nov 21): Former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak Women’s chief Agnes Padan today confirmed that she will be contesting as an independent candidate for the Ba Kelalan seat in the upcoming state election, making her the first Lun Bawang woman to stand as a candidate in the state’s election history.

Agnes, in an telephone interview with The Borneo Post today, said the reason behind her decision to contest an independent candidate is for the sake of the Lun Bawang community whom she has been serving as an activist over the last three years.

“The families that I have been assisting in the last three years since I moved to Lawas are those coming from the B40 group.

“There are a lot of issues affecting the community here, such as the stateless issue. It tears my heart,” said the rural health activist who champions maternal healthcare

She has been campaigning for a better healthcare access and maternal healthcare in rural Sarawak, especially in Lawas where she is currently based.

To a question, Agnes said she is still a member of PKR as of today (Nov 21) even though she had relinquished her post as a PKR Sarawak Women chief on Nov 5.

It was speculated earlier that her decision to relinquish her post as a PKR Sarawak Women chief was due to the party’s decision to pick Martin Samuel Labo as its potential candidate for Ba Kelalan seat.

A source in PKR had earlier told The Borneo Post that Agnes was initially the party’s candidate for Bukit Sari seat.

When asked whether she would be sacked from the party for contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming state election, Agnes said her community comes first.

“There are many issues that had been going on here for many years, and nothing has been done thus far,” she added.

With Agnes joining the race for the Be Kelalan seat, she will be facing an uphill battle against four Lun Bawang male candidates including the seat incumbent Baru Bian who will be defending the seat in the 12th state election.

Ba Kelalan is one of the hot seats in the northern region, which will see a five-cornered fight between Agnes, Baru who will be contesting under Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s ticket, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (Peter Asut), Martin (PKR) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).