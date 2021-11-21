Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate drops slightly to 53.1 pct

KUCHING (Nov 21): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate dropped slightly to 53.1 per cent yesterday, according to an infographic by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

This was the ninth highest in the country, said MoH in a Facebook post today.

On Friday, 56.7 per cent of Sarawak’s ICU beds were utilised for Covid-19 patients.

Yesterday, the national ICU bed utilisation rate stood at 65.2.

Negeri Sembilan topped the list with ICU bed usage rate at 93.4 per cent followed by Klang Valley (82.2 per cent), Kelantan (75.9 per cent), Penang (69.9 per cent), Melaka (69.6 per cent), Terengganu (68.4 per cent) and Perak (66.4 per cent).

Other states and territories that recorded lower ICU bed utilisation rate than the national rate were Sabah (63.2 per cent), Johor (50.3 per cent), Labuan (50 per cent), Perlis (47.4 per cent) and Kedah (45.2 per cent).