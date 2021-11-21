SPM schedule violates Rukun Negara principle – Upko

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 21): United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau has called on the Ministry of Education (MOE) to review and change the date of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 examination, which was announced on November 17, 2021.

He said the preparation of this schedule is not in line with the principles of Rukun Negara, nor it is sensitive to the sensitivities of the multi-racial and multi-religious society in the country.

“According to the schedule issued by the MOE, the SPM examination will start on March 3 until 20 March 20, 2022. What caught my attention, some subjects fall on Friday and Sunday.

“As we all know, Friday is a day for all Muslims to perform Friday prayers.

“Meanwhile, Sunday is a day for Christians in Malaysia such as Roman Catholics, Anglicans, Basel, and others to go to church.

“And there are also Christians like Seventh-Day Adventists (SDA) who go to church on Saturdays,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Thus, he said the SPM examination schedule provided by the MOE violates the first and foremost content of the Rukun Negara principle, which is the principle of belief in God.

As a country based on the principle of Rukun Negara as the pillar of the Constitution, Tangau said this issue should not happen.

He said the examination schedule should not fall on dates where Malaysians fulfill their obligations to their beliefs.

“Therefore, I would like to urge the government to cancel and amend the SPM examination dates, especially those that fall on Friday and Sunday (including Saturday), to a date that is not relevant for any Malaysian to fulfill their obligations according to their beliefs.

“If not, it not only violates the principles of Rukun Negara, which we have been praising, but it is also against the idea of ??Malaysian Family introduced by Prime Minister Dato Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.”

In addition, the Tuaran Member of Parliament (MP) said the date of the examination schedule also needs to be readjusted due to concern for the welfare of teachers, as stated by the National Union of Teaching Professions Malaysia (NUTP).

He said the MOE should empathize with teachers who are loyal to providing the best service in educating school students.

“Give them space to relax on the weekends.

“Teachers are not robots, and they need rest and time for family affairs.”

In addition, he said SPM students can also take time to calm down throughout the weekend before continuing to focus on answering the exam the next day.

“As the primary purpose of its formation is to raise strong unity among the people and make it the identity of Malaysians, let us all appreciate the Principles of Rukun Negara comprehensively, transparently, and wholeheartedly.”