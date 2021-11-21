Steel bridge project at Ng Lasi set to benefit 2,250 longhouse folk

SARIKEI (Nov 21): The construction of a steel bridge across Sungai Julau at Nanga Lasi marks the advent of a good road connectivity for the areas on both sides of the river.

In stating this, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the RM5-million project should reach completion by January 2023 and set to benefit 2,250 residents of six longhouses at Nanga Lasi.

“Knowing its great impact on the livelihood of the people in this area, I approved an allocation of RM5 million specially requested by (then) Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat Jubin without much thought.

“The project was approved about two years ago, but its implementation had been delayed due to enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Abang Johari in officiating at the earth-breaking ceremony of the project yesterday.

Abang Johari also hinted that upon the completion of the bridge, upgrading of the roads linking all the longhouses to the main road could follow suit.

However, he said at this point on time, he could not make any announcement yet.

“I hope the people would continue to rally strongly behind Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and give it the mandate to govern Sarawak,” he said, thanking the people for having stood solidly behind the coalition all this while and thus, enabling it to focus on the state’s development agenda.

He also assured the people the GPS would continue to fight for the restoration of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), adding that ‘it had its own way of pursuing this’.