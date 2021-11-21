SUPP’s Sih wants to be GPS candidate for Batu Lintang seat but will let party leadership decide

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 21): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Batu Lintang chairman Sih Hua Tong has expressed his desire to be a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the Batu Lintang seat in the upcoming state election but he’s leaving it to the party leadership to decide his fate.

“I would have to leave it to my party (SUPP) and GPS leadership if they want me as candidate for Batu Lintang,” he said when met during an event at the Rumah Seri Kenangan here today.

Sih pointed out that he had also left it to the party top brass to decide if he should be the party’s candidate for any seat during the previous state elections.

Meanwhile, SUPP Batu Lintang Indian Affairs Bureau chief Penghulu Lucy Lingam who also attended the event, hopes that Sih will renominated as SUPP/GPS candidate for Batu Lintang seat as she believes that the latter has got what it takes to be an elected representative for the seat.

“Of course we want him. We are in full support of him and we do hope that GPS picks him as candidate in the next state election,” added Lucy.

Before this, Sih had contested twice as a candidate for the Batu Lintang seat in the 2011 and 2016 state elections and lost on both occasions.

In 2011, Sih was involved in a three-cornered fight with See Chee How who contested under Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket and Lina Soo, who stood as an independent candidate at that time.

See won the seat with a convincing majority of 8,381 votes, polling 13,235 votes in that year’s election, while Sih polled 4,854 and Soo polled 290.

In the 2016 state election, it was another three-cornered fight involving Sih, See who contested under PKR ticket and Soo who represented State Reform Party (STAR) for the seat.

See won the seat again in 2016 with a 4,385 majority, polling 10,758 votes while Sih at the time polled 6,373 votes and Soo polled 331 votes.