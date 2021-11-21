S’wakians ought to emulate their counterparts in Melaka in electing stable govt to see further devt – Fadillah

KUCHING (Nov 21): Sarawakians ought to emulate their counterparts in Melaka in electing a stable state government to see further development, said Senior Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

The Petra Jaya MP said voters in Melaka had made their choice to give a two-thirds majority to Barisan Nasional (BN), which will form the next state government there to bring about further development to Melaka.

“The new Melaka government can have better focus on development with the victory now with health and economic crisis.

“In Sarawak, I hope the people will also give the mandate to GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) so that the state government will continue developing Sarawak and we can continue with our policies for the people and the businesses amid Covid-19,” he said when met by reporters after attending a function at the Sungai Tengah Matang multipurpose hall here today.

According to Fadillah, the message from the Melaka polls results is clear – that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) had been given the chance but the coalition did not deliver.

He hoped that Sarawakians will be able to grasp this message and vote for stability in the 12th state election.

He asserted: “Only GPS can bring about more development to Sarawak in a stable political environment.”

He said people in Peninsular Malaysia had seen how politically and financially stable Sarawak was and they would see the state government as a role model in the country.

He reminded all that under the rule of the PH government, some development projects in Sarawak had been cancelled and it was the Sarawak state government which had taken over those projects.

“We have come a long way and unity is our foundation to all of it. I hope we can continue to see this unity and stability so that we (GPS) can focus on development and give the best to our people so as to defend the rights of Sarawak,” added Fadillah.

Yesterday, BN captured Melaka with a two-thirds majority, winning 21 of the 28 seats in the state polls.

Of the 21 seats won by BN, Umno won the most with 18 seats followed by MCA and MIC, two seats and one seat respectively.

Prior to this polls, Umno held only 13 seats out of the 28 seats.

BN’s rival coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) won just five seats – DAP won four and Amanah won one while PKR lost all the 11 seats it contested, and Perikatan Nasional won two seats.