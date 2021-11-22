266,116 in Sabah begin face-to-face schooling sessions

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 22): A total of 266,116 of the 532,231 students in Sabah began face-to-face schooling sessions on Monday while the rest would study and learn at home.

State Education director Datuk Dr Mistirine Radin said from the total 266,116, 162,308 were primary school pupils and 103,808 secondary school students.

“During this school opening, the students and pupils’ attendance will be according to weekly rotation. Some of the students and pupils will study in school while the rest will study from home,” she told reporters through WhatsApp on Monday.

On Nov 8, the Ministry of Education, in a statement, said educational institutions in Sabah, Perak, Perlis and Penang would be operational again in accordance with Phase Four of the PPN starting on Monday, while Kedah started on Sunday.

The reopening of face-to-face schooling sessions in the four states under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) from Monday provides relief to parents.

Generally, parents were excited with the opening after Sabah, Perak, Perlis and Penang entered Phase four of the PPN since two weeks ago following the reduction in positive Covid-19 cases which was seen as a success of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Programme.

For students, they hoped the face-to-face schooling session would be continuous because it is more effective from the aspect of comprehension compared to Teaching and Learning at Home prior to this.

On Saturday, Mistirine said parents would not be forced to send their children to schools if they are worried about their safety but they have to inform the schools why their children could not attend.

If the students did not give any reasons for skipping school, she said that the schools would contact the parents.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui, together with State Education Department senior officials visited SJK(C) Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu to inspect the situation as schools reopened on Monday.

“I am satisfied with the precautionary measures taken by the school. It is crucial that teachers and students strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure their safety and health.”

SJK(C) Hwa Shiong Putatan recorded an attendance rate of 87.24 per cent, followed by SJK(C) Che Hwa Kolombong (67.5 per cent), SJK(C) Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu (63.8 per cent) and SJK(C) Chung Hwa Likas (55.7 per cent). These schools are under the management of KKCCCI.

Lui believed that the attendance rate would gradually improve over time.