Chong: Abg Jo’s call for Chinese representation a facade to project S’wak govt as multiracial (Video)

KUCHING (Nov 22): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s recent call for Chinese representation in the government has been described by DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen as a “cosmetic” facade to project that the Sarawak government is multiracial.

He said Abang Johari was playing a racial tone by making such a statement when elected representatives or ministers in the state Cabinet, irrespective of race, can address issues faced by the people.

“Can’t a non-Chinese minister or (elected) representative look after or address the problem or issues of the Chinese community or voters?

“Can’t a Chinese minister address the issue or resolve the problem of the non-Chinese community?” he questioned.

He was responding to Abang Johari’s recent statement at an event earlier this month where he had called on the Chinese community to rally behind SUPP’s candidates in the coming state election.

Chong told a press conference at DAP Sarawak headquarters that in every ministry, the people affected by the ministry’s decision will come from all races.

“So the thing about the chief minister’s argument that there must be Chinese representation in the government is very outdated, obsolete and a narrative based on racial lines with the intent to instill racial sentiment.

“What he is doing is exactly what Umno in Peninsular Malaysia is doing,” he said.

The Kota Sentosa incumbent pointed out that defending the rights of the Chinese or any minority groups in the state need not necessarily be from ministers of a certain race in the Cabinet.

“On the contrary, the key to do so is to have a more balanced political power from both sides (of the divide).

“For example, when SUPP was in its prime during the 80s and early 90s, there were no allocations for Chinese schools and you have a lot of land issues faced by the Chinese electorates which were not resolved. This, despite the fact that there was a Minister of Finance in the State Cabinet who is a Chinese.

“These issues were only resolved when DAP had more representation in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) after 2006 and 2011. Those were the times when land issues faced by the people were resolved and allocations were given to Chinese schools.

“What we want is a fair policy and this will only come about when the ruling party is not too powerful like during Pehin Sri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud’s era (when he was the Chief Minister),” he said.

Chong noted that one of the issues the Chinese community are worried and concerned about in politics is the combination of PAS and Umno in the federal government.

“This is something I think not only the Chinese but most people in Sarawak are equally concerned about.

“We know the extremism of Umno and PAS and we don’t want our country to proceed along that line. We want a country that is more progressive,” he said.

He said it was because of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) that had resulted in Umno and PAS being in the federal government today.

“We now see all the issues being played out such as the Timah whiskey (controversy); Bumiputera quota in freight forwarding licenses; the liquor sale ban at grocers, convenience stores and Chinese medical halls in Kuala Lumpur; and ban on 4D outlets in Kedah.

“The racially unfair policies are getting from bad to worse and the main reason is because of Umno and PAS being in the government and the one who made them the government is GPS,” he said.

He said this only proved that despite SUPP having ministers in the Cabinet or being one of the four component parties of GPS, the oldest political party in Sarawak is powerless and ineffective in defending the rights of the Chinese community.

“My conclusion on why Abang Johari wants this so-called Chinese representation in his government is because he only wants some cosmetic ministers to project a so-called multi-racial state or multi-racial state government whereas all the major decision-making power rests solely with PBB,” he claimed.

Also present at the press conference were DAP Sarawak secretary Senator Alan Ling and Chong’s special assistant Michael Kong.