Civil servant claims trial to 14 corruption charges

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 22): A civil servant claimed trial in the Sessions Court here on Monday to 14 corruption charges.

Awang Saifudin Jumat, 44, who appeared before judge Abu Bakar Manat, was charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine five times the bribe amount, upon conviction.

Awang Saifudin had allegedly accepted between RM1,500 and RM10,000 from a woman as an inducement to provide her repair, supply and service works at a district council from 2016 to 2018.

He allegedly committed the offences between November 15, 2017 and February 26, 2018 at a bank branch in Putatan.

The court fixed January 18, 2022 for pre-trial case management and the accused, represented by counsel Zahir Shah, was released on a bail of RM20,000 with RM10,000 deposit with a local surety.

The court also ordered the accused to report to the MACC’s office once every two months and his passport to be impounded by court, pending disposal of the case.