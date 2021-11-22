Covid-19: Daily cases in S’wak continue downward trend with 147 cases

KUCHING (Nov 22): Sarawak’s number of new Covid-19 cases continued to decrease with 147 cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said that from the total, 145 cases were asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.

“Of that, 49 cases are in Category 1 (no symptoms) and 99 in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There is one case in Category 3 (lung infection) and four in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen). No cases were recorded in Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator support),” SDMC said in its daily Covid-19 update.

To date, Sarawak has recorded 249,483 Covid-19 cases.

On the breakdown of new cases, SDMC said that six districts recorded double-digit cases including Kuching with 46 cases. This is followed by Limbang with 20, Miri (19), Lawas (14) and 13 each in Bintulu and Sibu.

Dalat recorded five cases, Samarahan (4), Kabong (3), Bau (2) and one each in Mukah, Kapit, Lundu, Saratok, Asajaya, Betong, Sebauh and Matu.

The other 22 districts did not record any new case for the day.