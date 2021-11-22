Covid-19: Sarawak records three deaths from Nov 19-21

KUCHING (Nov 22): Sarawak recorded three deaths from Nov 19 to 21, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Between Nov 19 to 21, there was one death each day,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update.

On Nov 19, an 86-year-old woman passed away in Sibu Hospital. She had hypertension, diabetes and chronic obstructive lung disease.

The following day, there was a Brought In Dead case to Mukah Hospital involving a man aged 78 with asthma.

The death on Nov 21 involved a 58-year-old man who passed away in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH). He had comorbidities of hypertension and heart disease.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that no new Covid-19 clusters were reported today.

“Six active clusters remain in Sarawak,” it said.