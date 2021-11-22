Development of tuna landing infrastructure needs to be reviewed – Ronald

LABUAN (Nov 22): The development of tuna landing infrastructure needs to be reviewed to help increase the volume of tuna landings in the country, said Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

He said most of the infrastructure nationwide was 20 years old and needs to be improved in line with new challenges and growth of the tuna industry.

“The tuna landing facilities established 20 years ago needs to be reviewed for improvement in accordance with the tuna landing performance and the needs of industry players,” he told reporters after launching the South China Sea, Sulu Sea, and Sulawesi Sea Tuna Industry Strategic Development Plan 2021-2030 here today.

He said the active involvement of industry players was needed in developing the country’s tuna industry.

Ronald added that since the first strategic development plan of the tuna industry was launched 20 years ago, the performance of tuna landings had grown positively through the cooperation of industry players.

Meanwhile, he said the country was still facing threats such as encroachment and illegal fishing by foreign fishermen.

“This is among the challenges to the tuna industry that needs to be addressed effectively. That is why we need to have a protocol and enforcement against these illegal activities must be done continuously,” he said. – Bernama