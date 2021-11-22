Dr Annuar reminds Sibu folk of importance of representation in government

SIBU (Nov 22): Sibu folk are urged to rethink their future as they stand to lose RM175 million over the next five years for development, if they do not have representation in the state government.

Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee explained that this is because a people’s representative in the state government will have RM5 million in Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) and RM2 million in Minor Rural Project (MRP) funds a year to implement development for the people.

“In Sibu, we have five DUN (state constituency) seats, namely Bawang Assan, Bukit Assek, Pelawan, Nangka and Dudong. It means that we will lose out RM35 million a year or RM175 million in five years for development if we do not have the five representation in the state government (after the coming state election).

“That is why I urge Sibu folk including Sungai Bidut residents to work together with me to jointly develop Sibu, and I am offering myself for this. Sibu needs a good team that can bring about development. If there are five of us in the state government, imagine what we can do for Sibu.

“So, let us put aside our differences and work together to achieve more development for Sibu including creating more job opportunities for the younger generation,” the Nangka incumbent said when officiating at the ‘Gotong Royong’ at Telok Bango, Sungai Bidut here yesterday.

The programme was jointly organised by United People’s Activity Association (UPAA) and Sibu Vegetable Planters Association.

Dr Annuar called for a stop to politicking especially playing up the race card, which could be detrimental to the strong racial and religious harmony in Sarawak.

He reiterated that the way forward was for Sibu folk to work together towards the path of development.

He noted that Miri had overtaken Sibu to be accorded a city status, and observed that that since the demise of the late Datuk Robert Lau the town had been wanting in leaders with calibre to bring the town to higher level of development and growth.

“We need leaders of calibre in the likes of the late Datuk Robert Lau to make Sibu great and vibrant again,” Dr Annuar said.

Meanwhile, Penghulu Ting Jack Sing, in his welcoming remarks, described Dr Annuar as a down-to-earth leader, who is always ready to listen to people’s plight and find solutions to them.

He pointed out that Dr Annuar has been known for his hard work in serving the people irrespective of their background.

In this regard, Ting called on the folk to work together with Dr Annuar to bring about more development for Sibu.

UPAA advisor and main sponsor for the event, Kevin Lau, as well as councillor Kong Chek King who represented Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, also spoke at the event.