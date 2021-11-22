Evaluate wisely before deciding on your votes, people advised

SRI AMAN (Nov 22): The choice to form a stable government lies in the hands of the people, says Simanggang incumbent Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

In elaborating this, he said the people must evaluate their choice wisely before making the decision to vote for the best candidate to represent them.

“They should set aside their emotions and think thoroughly in determining the best elected representative who can bring development to their constituency.

“At present, only Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has actually channelled allocations, while the opposition parties are only good at talking and making promises,” he said at a ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) at Jalan Hoping in Simanggang, here yesterday.

Harden, who represents Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), which is a component of GPS, said if a constituency was represented by the opposition, this would result in many shortcomings especially in terms of the distribution of allocations such as the annual RM5 million under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) and the annual RM2 million under Minor Rural Project (MRP).

On issues of unsuitable soil drainage and clean water supply in need of upgrading, which were raised by ‘gotong-royong’ organising head Sii Tong Hung earlier, Harden said the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), as the implementing agency, was in the process of drafting the specifications and scopes of works, including costing, regarding soil drainage.

“As for the issue on water supply pipelines, a proposal has been brought up to the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) for it to inspect the 30-year-old pipelines in Simanggang town area and to replace them, in order to improve treated water supply to consumers,” he said.

Jointly conducted by the Kampung Cina Pasir Panas security and development committee (JKKK) and Sri Aman District Council, the ‘gotong-royong’ was meant to raise awareness of environmental hygiene and also to educate the local community to always be sensitive and concerned about their health, especially during this time of Covid-19 pandemic.