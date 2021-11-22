Five-star Langkawi resort The Datai closes temporarily after 16 cases of Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): The Datai Langkawi is closing its doors for at least 10 days starting today, after detecting 16 Covid-19 cases among its staff.

In a public statement, the five-star resort revealed that the cases were detected from its regular random testing of its workers.

It said that guests who had been booked to stay there during the temporary closure would be offered a full refund, a change in the stay dates, or a cancellation without any penalty.

“In its commitment to full transparency and obligation to offer trusted information, The Datai Langkawi wishes to release the following details: during the resort’s regular random testing regime of team members, which was implemented above and beyond official regulations to ensure the safety of guests and staff, a number of positive cases were detected, and the individuals were immediately isolated.

“All close contacts, up till the secondary level, were traced and, along with other random team members, tested in the follow-up. During this extensive and meticulous investigation, further cases were confirmed,” it said.

It added that quarantine measures were implemented immediately.

“Going beyond prescribed protocols, and out of an abundance of caution and concern for the well-being of guests and employees alike, the management of the resort has also initiated temporary closure procedures,” it said.

It said that it has started full testing of all staff as well as deep cleaning and sanitisation of the employees’ quarters, based on advice from the Health Ministry.

Langkawi was the first destination in Malaysia to set up a travel bubble to vaccinated travellers. It was first offered to domestic travellers in September and opened up to international tourists just last week. – Malay Mail