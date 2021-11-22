Give strong mandate to GPS to form steady and stable government – Awg Tengah

MUKAH (Nov 22): The people here have been urged to give a strong mandate to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to form a steady and stable government in the 12th state election.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said this was for the wellbeing and future of Sarawak.

“When the politics is stable and the government is strong, Sarawak will be able to achieve its objective to become a developed state by 2030.

“GPS under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has all these criteria,” he said during the presentation of land titles for Traditional Villages and Village Expansion Scheme (SPK) here yesterday.

Awang Tengah, who is also Bukit Sari incumbent, said GPS has a proven track record in administration covering all aspects.

The best example is Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) to help ease the people’s burden in dealing with Covid-19, he added.

“BKSS is given in packages from first to seventh package with a total of RM5.3 billion allocation.

“The initiative will be continued next year under the 2022 State Budget,” he said.

He also said that the state government will continue to implement improvements on matters related to Native Customary Rights (NCR) land and SPK.

This included conducting survey and issuance of gazettes as well as land title to recognise NCR as per NCR new initiative started in 2010, he said.

He said under SPK, many facilities have been upgraded such as tar-sealing of roads and provision of treated water and electricity supply and telecommunication facilities.

Land title issuance premium for residential lots at resettlement and village extension scheme areas was reduced by 50 per cent or by RM2,500 from RM5,000, he added.

“In other words, the government under GPS is very concerned about the people and their welfare.

“To continue to enjoy all these, the people must continue to give their mandate to GPS in the 12th state election,” he said.

Also present were Gedong incumbent Datuk Naroden Majais and Tellian incumbent Yussibnosh Balo.