GPS to continue prioritising NCR land surveys, socioeconomic programmes, says Uggah

KUCHING (Nov 22): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will continue prioritising surveying Native Customary Rights (NCR) land and socioeconomic programmes to generate income if given the mandate to form the government again, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Chief Minister said surveys under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code would enable NCR land to be gazetted and subsequently issued with titles under Section 18.

“Then we can think of how best to develop the massive mass in order to generate income for the owners,” he said when officiating at an Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) at Rumah Jimmy Ngelambai in Ulu Bayor, near Spaoh yesterday (Nov 21).

He said since 2010, the Sarawak government has surveyed over 1,011,566 ha of such land under its NCR Land Initiative.

Uggah pointed out the Land and Survey Department has gazetted 780,203 ha of the land already surveyed.

The Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development said socioeconomic programmes would focus on modern agriculture.

“We want farmers to produce the quantity and quality for export. We have a number of activities in cash crops, vegetable and fruit farming, besides livestock breeding.

“We are now introducing modern concepts of fruit and vegetable farming such as fertigation and hydroponic. The AgriCOP series held state-wide is all about this,” he said.

He added the government would guide all interested farmers and would give them all the relevant support.