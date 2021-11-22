High performance civil service achievable with skilled and innovative manpower – Mohd Zuki

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 22): A high-performance civil service can be achieved via civil servants who have the calibre of leadership, skills, innovation and are bold to face challenges based on integrity, accountability and transparency, said the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He said the transformation of the civil service towards high-performance services was among the initiatives contained in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

He said the 12MP was also set to witness online government services online from end to end (E2E) targeted to rise to 80 per cent by 2025.

Speaking at a pre-launching ceremony on the 2021 National Technical Profession Day celebration in Kuala Lumpur today, Mohd Zuki said the public sector, which was also pioneered by the technical manpower, was no exception in realising the directions of the Malaysian Digital Economy (MyDigital), Fourth Industrial Revolution Police (4IR) and 12MP.

“This challenge requires transformation from various aspects including the need for the digital-first thinking and an increase in the use of digital technology in the public sector as well as the commitment in developing manpower for the future employment landscape, besides the provision of quality broadband infrastructure and digital technology,” he said.

According to Mohd Zuki, several new sectors or frontier technologies must be explored more deeply by technical professional staff including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), big data, blockchain, 5G, 3D printing, robotics, drone and nanotechnology.

“These frontier technologies, despite existing efforts to develop them, still require specific and deep scrutinies by technical professional officers and staff to continue creating new innovations for the benefit of the people and national excellence,” he said.

Mohd Zuki said members of the technical professions in the public sector have a role to play together with the government to help stimulate the national economy through the development of innovative and highly skilled human capital.

This, he said was important to speed up the production of innovations and digital technology adaptations which could boost the efficiency of the services delivery system to simultaneously help revive the national economy. – Bernama