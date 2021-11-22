Jong wrests a double, Abigail loses grip on one title

KUCHING (Nov 22): Sarawak’s top pullers lived up to their reputation winning respective categories in the Sarawak State Selection Armwrestling Tournament at Premier 101 Armwrestling Club training centre on Saturday.

Jong Chi Joon topped the Men’s Senior Open Right Hand, with Mohd Nor Shyefful Hafiz Duan, Mohd Shafiq Abdullah and Doliton Joos Kaling finishing in second to fourth placings respectively.

Jong completed a double by bagging the Men’s Senior Open Left Hand after he beat Ng Evin Lee. The third and fourth placings went to Mohd Nor Shyefful Hafiz Duan and Mohd Shafiq Abdullah.

In the Junior Open Right Hand event, fast improving Acho Prince Kee Zing Yang overcome Webselt Legan Joseph for the title while Gibson Bangga Seman and Steve Adrian Jabry were third and fourth.

Webselt claimed another medal when he claimed the Junior Open Left Hand title after beating Bonnyface Ronny Steven Ajak. In third and fourth positions were Gibson and Steve.

The Men’s Open Right Hand was won by Hariz Joesph Abdullah who beat Rengga Ansok in the final. Kenny Choo Tzan Liong and Oscar Mason Chai were third and fourth.

Kenny Choo was the champion in the Men’s Open Left Hand followed by Rengga, Oscar and Desmond Joesph Sandai from second to fourth placings.

National women number one Abigail Kee Zing Ning won the Women’s Open Right Hand title after beating Bernice Gan Siew Hua and Flora Claudia Jolo Patrick.

However, Bernice Gan outwrestled Abigail in the Women’s Open Left Hand for the title while Flora was third.

The one-day tournament organised by Premier 101 Armwrestling Club and supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC), and sanctioned by Malaysia Armwrestling Federation (MyArm), attracted 31 pullers including the three female participants.

It was mainly aimed at selecting the Sarawak team for the National Armwrestling Championship to be held in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 11.

Participants had to follow strict SOPs and undergo RTK Antigen tests.

Event organising chairman Dr Stephen Kee, who is Premier 101 Armwrestling Club deputy president, thanked Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, SSC CEO Dr Ong Kim Swee and Premier 101 Armwrestling Cub president Dato Sri Teng Chi Lik for their support in making the event a success.