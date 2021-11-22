KKR to consider proposal to build Kimanis-Kuala Penyu Road – Arthur

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): The Works Ministry (KKR) will consider the proposal to build the Kimanis – Kuala Penyu road in Sabah using the ministry’s Federal development allocation under the Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

However, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the state government would have to agree to gazette the road to Federal road first so that the project proposal could be reviewed and considered for submission to the Central agency to ensure the technical requirements are met for implementation.

“This is also subject to state priorities and the distribution of Federal development allocation ceiling for KKR,” he said in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort) on road upgrading projects such as Jalan Tg Aru-Sangkabok, Jalan Selagon 1 and other roads in Beaufort parliamentary in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He informed that in the 12MP Rolling Plan 2, KKR had received a proposal to build the roads and the ministry could not submit the project for consideration by the Central agency due to the scope of the project which also involved the upgrading of state roads.

Arthur said Section 3 of the Federal Roads Act 1959 provided that the Works Minister could declare any state, local authority (PBT) or private road as Federal road after agreed upon by the relevant authorities.

According to him, applications to upgrade non-Federal roads such as state roads, municipal roads or village roads are under the relevant authorities while KKR would only consider if they have been gazetted as Federal roads. – Bernama