Lawson: Continue to support Uggah if he is renominated to defend Bukit Saban

KUCHING (Nov 22): Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat has called on voters in Bukit Saban to continue supporting its incumbent Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah if he is renominated to defend the seat.

Having known Uggah for a very long time, Lawson described him as an exceptionally hard-working representative.

“In addition to him being a very approachable representative, Uggah is a very regular visitor here, checking on the people’s welfare and wellbeing.

“I am beyond any doubt that the people here are in cognisance of this fact. The people of Bukit Saban in particular and Betong Division as a whole are very lucky to have Uggah.

“He is also one of the most experienced ministers both at federal and state levels,” he said when speaking at the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) at Rh .Jimmy Ngelambai in Ulu Bayor near Spaoh yesterday.

Uggah, who was accompanied by a political secretary to the chief minister Dr Richard Rapu, the state Agriculture Department Director Dr Alvin Chai and the Betong Resident Richard Abunawas, had officiated the function.

Lawson also said Uggah, who was previously the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman, has done a lot in coming up with strategies and plans to save the state from the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

He said under Uggah, Sarawak was the first state to aggressively implement the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

In Spaoh, Lawson said the town is undergoing a fast transformation for the better with more and better facilities and amenities being implemented.

“I am certain Uggah has ideas on how to increase the tempo. He is also actively propagating modern agriculture as a mean to generate more income for the rural people statewide in the effort to raise their living standard.

“Let us allow Uggah to continue to lead us forward,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lawson said a vote for the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming state election will be a vote for a better future for the youth and for unity as well as political stability.

He said as have been seen in the just concluded Melaka state election, the voters had placed political stability on a high premium, thus the landslide victory for the Barisan Nasional.

“They knew that a strong government would lead them to greater stability and unity so vital for the state to progress and prosper,” he said.