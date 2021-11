KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): The Ministry of Health recorded 4,885 new Covid-19 infections today, maintaining a recent dip in daily cases.

The new record is 31 cases more than yesterday’s 4,854; which was the lowest number seen since November 8.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is now 2,591,486. – Malay Mail



