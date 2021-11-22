Melaka CM Sulaiman to focus on implementing BN’s manifesto

MELAKA (Nov 22): As promised, continuing to restore the trust and mandate of the people will be among Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali’s focus when he returns for duty as the Chief Minister of Melaka.

“It is not going to be easy when given the trust, as the burden and responsibilities that await my team will be much heavier.

“It is a monumental test to fulfill the people’s needs and requirements that must be implemented as contained in the Barisan Nasional (BN) government’s manifesto and I will see them through immediately,” he told reporters after clocking in for duty as Melaka’s 13th Chief Minister at Seri Negeri this morning.

He said, in the BN manifesto, there were matters to be implemented within 100 days, a year or two years as made in the pledge.

“For a start this will be my main focus. Promises must be kept, promises must be delivered,” he said.

Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude for having a team of supportive officers whose cooperation is important for the prosperity of the people in Melaka.

“After this, I will meet and discuss again with the state government senior officers especially the ex officio members available.

“We will look into the plans to be implemented or developed and tasks not done during the Chief Minister’s absence throughout the state election period,” he said.

Sulaiman was earlier sworn in as the 13th Melaka Chief Minister when BN formed the state government after winning the Melaka state election last Saturday.

He received his letter of appointment and took the oaths of office, loyalty and secrecy before Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam at Dewan Seri Utama of the Governor’s Office at about 1am on Sunday. – Bernama