Melaka election results show race-based parties still relevant, says PBDSB man

MARUDI (Nov 22): The Melaka election results have shown that race-based political parties are still relevant in the country, opined Sawing Kedit.

According to the Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) Marudi potential candidate, his party is the only one focussed on the Dayak community.

“PBDSB is the only sole Dayak party to represent the Dayak in politics. If you don’t vote for PBDSB, the Chinese and Malay (communities) might not vote for it as the Chinese have SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party), DAP (Democratic Action Party), and PSB (Parti Sarawak Bersatu), and the Malays have PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu), PPBM (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia), and PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat).

“The Dayak are stuck nowhere. PDP (Progressive Democratic Party) and PRS (Parti Rakyat Sarawak) are not Dayak-based parties, they are multiracial. So, they can’t do much to speak and act about the Dayak issues,” he claimed.

According to Sawing, Marudi needs a change for greater development progress.

“We don’t need leaders who are arrogant, hot tempered, and not easy to deal with. These types of leaders are outdated in today’s political environment. Leaders must be good listeners and don’t be too bossy because you are elected democratically by the people and the people have the right to question or remind you on some critical issues affecting their livelihoods in your constituency,” he said.

“I hope the people in DUN Marudi, regardless of your background, race, religion, and political affiliation come forward and vote for PBDSB with my theme ‘dare to change, struggle together’,” he added.

During the Melaka state election, Barisan Nasional won 21 out of the 28 DUN seats – Umno won 18 seats, MCA won two seats, while MIC won one seat.