Melaka polls reflected public’s resentment of party-hopping culture, says PKR man

KUCHING (Nov 22): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak information chief Abun Sui Anyit agreed that the recent Melaka state election has reflected the people’s resentment of party-hopping culture.

“For me, the public is serious with the party-hopping issue. My personal opinion is that the voters of Melaka have shown that they don’t like this issue,” he told The Borneo Post today.

He added that the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which won a two-third majority in the recent Melaka polls, had exploited the issue of party-hopping for their benefit.

“BN, especially UMNO, had many party-hoppers leave them not only in Melaka but also Parliamentarians.”

He said that moreover, the goal to establish a stable government does not necessarily mean that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition must be maintained as the next state government.

“Even Pakatan Harapan (PH) can also provide a stable government. We in PH Sarawak now have no frogs. Therefore, only PH Sarawak is the good alternative to GPS in forming the next government.”

He added that the PH coalition has always discussed matters in a good and polite manner.