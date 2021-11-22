Ng says PKR holding post-mortem on Melaka results, unsure of effects on S’wak polls

KUCHING (Nov 22): It is unclear how the Melaka state election results would affect the upcoming polls in Sarawak, said Cherishe Ng.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak Women’s secretary said the party is now conducting an internal post-mortem on the just-concluded election where Barisan Nasional (BN) won 21 out of the 28 seats.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) took just five seats, none of which were won by PKR, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) was victorious in two constituencies.

“I’m sure that the team in Melaka and at national level will come up with new strategies to face the Sarawak state election,” Ng told The Borneo Post.

“However, the situation is very hard to say. For Sarawak’s situation this time around, we are facing many new parties, even Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) itself is a new coalition.”

On Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s comment that the Melaka results showed the people want a stable government and rejected the ‘frogging’ culture of party hopping, Ng opined his comment reflected on GPS as well.

“If we remember the 2018 general election, Sarawak’s BN was the first to change their ‘skin’ and come up with a new ‘local party’ named GPS, when all along they are made up of the same parties, same people,” the PKR potential candidate for Batu Lintang said.

“This in itself is a kind of frogging culture. Not just one YB, but the entire Sarawak BN coalition.”