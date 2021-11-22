Pakatan: AGC dropping appeal against Ku Nan’s acquittal for RM2 mln corruption case may be a breach of MoU

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) presidential council today slammed the Attorney General’s Chambers’ (AGC) decision to withdraw its appeal against former Umno minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s acquittal in his corruption trial.

In a statement, the council said it is reviewing whether the action is a breach of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the pact and the government, especially Article 4 regarding the independence of the judiciary.

“The move to cancel this appeal creates a very bad perception and erodes the public trust towards the attorney-general institution.

“In addition, it tarnishes its credibility and independence to run its official task professionally,” it said.

The statement was co-signed PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, and Upko president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau.

The council said although it acknowledges that the decision is the prerogative of the attorney general, this case must be heard until all avenues have been exhausted since it involves an MP and former minister who was implicated in corruption.

“The council will continue to review actions such as this and weigh the next steps to be taken.

“If the attorney-general cannot justify his decision, then he must resign,” it said.

On November 16, it was reported that the prosecution withdrew its challenge against the Court of Appeal’s decision to acquit former Tengku Adnan, a former Umno treasurer, in a RM2 million corruption case.

The prosecution had filed a notice of appeal at the Federal Court on July 19, three days after he was freed in a 2-1 majority decision.

On December 21 last year, High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan found the former minister guilty of accepting a sum of RM2 million from Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd managing director Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, and sentenced the former minister to 12 months’ imprisonment and fined him RM2 million.

However, no case management relating to the appeal has been fixed since then. – Malay Mail