Penampang main substation will improve power supply

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 22): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) expects to improve the stability of electricity supply in and around the state capital with the completion of the main substation in Penampang.

Its Senior General Manager (Asset Management) Idris Mohd Noor said the RM79.5 million main substation with a capacity of 2x90MVA 132/33kV transformer is expected to be completed in early 2022.

He said this in a statement on Monday following the incident where SESB’s lines and power substations were shut down on Sunday night causing supply disruptions to several areas.

The incident started at 9.11pm damaging cables and substation switches which resulted in power supply to two main substations being cut off, namely the Karamunsing main substation and the Kundasang main distribution substation.

“The supply disruption affected 13,536 consumers around Karamunsing, Kiulu, Pekan Nabalu and Kundasang with an estimated total loss of 14MW load,” he said.

He also said that the impact of disruption could be mitigated when the new Penampang main substation was completed with additional cables.

Idris said about 30 SESB technical staff worked hard implementing the rehabilitation process on site and also through the SESB Grid Control Center.

“Electricity supply was restored in stages starting at 9.45pm involving the Kundasang area and at 11.10pm for the Karamunsing area while other affected areas received supply in stages and the reconnection was completed at 4.50am this morning,” he said.

He added that to ensure power supply can be provided immediately, a total of six mobile generators were dispatched to all affected areas.

Repair work on damaged cables in the Karamunsing-Kota Kinabalu section as well as repair of switch equipment at the Penampang main substation and Karamunsing main substation are still in process by SESB and the cause of the damage is still being investigated.

Consumers who require more information are advised to contact SESB Careline 15454, 088-515000 or via the WhatsApp app 019 852 5427 or use the mySESB app which can be downloaded via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.