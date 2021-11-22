PKR Sarawak aims to turn Kemena, Bintulu into agricultural hubs if given mandate to govern S’wak

KUCHING (Nov 22): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak aims to make Kemena and Bintulu as agricultural hubs to ensure a sustainable agricultural system is developed in Sarawak should it be given the mandate by the people to govern Sarawak.

PKR Sarawak leadership council (MPN) communications director Jame Stephen in a statement said that this would be done to meet the needs of the people as well as export agricultural products abroad, including to Singapore, the Middle East and Europe.

“PKR Sarawak is also determined to develop the fisheries economy in the processing of seafood such as ‘belacan’ and Bintulu ‘cencaluk’ which are famous around the world, as well as fish and dried shrimp.

“Bintulu seafood is of high quality and is sure to get a good market internationally,” he added.

Jame added that PKR Sarawak was also determined to turn Bintulu into an attractive tourist destination through the development of homestays involving the village and longhouse community as well as picnic places that can make Bintulu a special attraction to the entire Malaysian community and also internationally.

He added that agricultural and fishing activities can also be developed as an ecotourism attraction in Bintulu.

Apart from that, PKR Sarawak is also committed to developing Bintulu as a digital hub that will focus on governance (e-government) and economy (e-commerce).