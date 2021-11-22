PKR’s Cherishe misses convocation to prepare for election

KUCHING (Nov 22): Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) potential candidate for Batu Lintang Cherishe Ng has been preoccupied with gearing up for the 12th state election that the 24-year-old even decided to give her convocation a miss.

“My convocation is actually tomorrow (Nov 22), but unfortunately I am busy with election preparations and will not be able to make it,” she told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Ng, who is a lawyer by training, said that while she is a potential candidate for Batu Lintang, nothing is confirmed until party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim makes it official.

She believes she will be the youngest candidate for this election if she is named as the party’s new face to stand in Batu Lintang.

“I am one of the potential candidates, yes, but nothing is confirmed until we get the final go from the president (Anwar). Preparations are well underway. We have been ready for a while now,” she said.

Ng opined that Batu Lintang will be among the hot seats this coming polls with many new parties vying for it.

“I think it will be an interesting fight, especially since we know there will be about four- to five-cornered fight this time against many new parties.

“Since this is an opportunity for youths to be at the forefront, I will take it in stride and do the best. Not just as a new face, but to represent women and youths as a whole.

“I think I will be quite different from the rest of the other potential candidates,” she said.

Batu Lintang incumbent See Chee How retained the seat on a PKR ticket in the 2016 election after polling 10,758 votes in a three-cornered fight with Sarawak United People’s Party’s (SUPP) Sih Hua Tong and STAR’s Lina Soo.

See is now with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) after quitting PKR.

Earlier yesterday, Sih told reporters that he still aspires to stand in Batu Lintang again, but he would leave his fate to the party and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) top leadership.

Before this, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan, who was Batu Lintang assemblyman from 2006 to 2011, had announced that he would contest in the Chinese-majority urban seat this election.

Alex Leong of Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) had also previously announced that he would stand in Batu Lintang.