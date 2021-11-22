PM launches Keluarga Malaysia pass, encourages public to use public transport

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): The introduction of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Pass by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad is hoped to encourage the public to use public transport for leisure or to visit the various tourist attractions in the Klang Valley.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said at a price of only RM15, the travel pass enables four people in a group to enjoy one-day unlimited rides on Prasarana-owned bus and train services on Saturday, Sunday or any public holiday at a price of RM15.

The services include the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), the monorail and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

“This means that each person in the group of four will only have to pay RM3.75 to use rail and bus services operated by Rapid KL all day long.

“This initiative is aimed at encouraging Malaysian families to go out and spend quality time with their loved ones either to go to the malls or just to visit the many tourist attractions along the public transportation network in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor,” he said when launching the travel pass here today.

Also present were Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Prasarana chairman Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim.

Ismail Sabri also said convenient, efficient and interconnected public transport was vital for Keluarga Malaysia’s mobility.

“Public transport is no exception in playing an important role in ensuring the success of Keluarga Malaysia because apart from being a tool for national unity, it also spurs economic growth,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also announced the Transit Package for Small and Medium Enterprise owners, which will be implemented by Prasarana subsidiary, Prasarana Integrated Development Sdn Bhd (PRIDE) starting March next year, that will allow SME owners to conduct business at eight LRT stations along the Kelana Jaya LRT Line.

The stations are at Subang Alam, Alam Sutera, Putra Height, Puchong Industrial Park, Awan Besar, IOI Puchong Jaya, Plaza Rakyat and SS18.

“Under the package, 20 retail spaces, each measuring 80 to 400 sq ft, will be offered to the SME owners through lot drawing,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the successful applicants will also enjoy a special rental structure for a year including a three-month rental exemption. The details will be announced by PRIDE soon.

“I also want to take this opportunity to encourage SME owners to participate and help boost the local economy so as to bring prosperity and benefits to all members of the Malaysian Family,” he said.

The Prime Minister also praised Prasarana for introducing various initiatives to help small entrepreneurs to increase their sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said this includes using their media platforms to promote food-based SME products along the Rapid KL rail and bus lines, as well as at the stations and hubs.

“Thank you Prasarana for carrying out your corporate social responsibility to help the entrepreneurs to resume their business and revive the economy which had been affected by the pandemic,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also gave assurance that the government would remain committed to doing its level best to ensure the wellbeing of the people under the concept of Keluarga Malaysia. – Bernama