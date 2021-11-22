Rantau Panjang Phase II expansion works underway, set to complete in end-2022

SIBU (Nov 22): The Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak is now undertaking the expansion of Rantau Panjang Phase II, covering 21 acres, with the works expected to reach completion by end of next year.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, the commissioning of the works took off following the request put forth by the Sibu Shipyard Association.

“The ministry has completed the Rantau Panjang Phase I upgrading works costing RM11.7 million, making Rantau Panjang more attractive with better infrastructure.

“Upon the request from Sibu Shipyard Association, the ministry is now undertaking the Rantau Panjang Phase II expansion works, and it is expected to complete by end of 2022,” he said in officiating at the launch of Sarawak Association of Maritime Industries’ (Samin) ‘Sarawak Maritime Industries: A Catalyst for Economic Growth – Book of Sarawak 2021’ here Saturday night.

Additionally, Awang Tengah – also the Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, said earthworks on the 150-acre Sibu Industrial Park were on-going, with the project expected to reach completion by end of 2024.

“This industrial park would cater to the demands of the local SMEs (small-medium enterprises) for the general industries. We would expand the area if there’s more demands from the business communities.”

Moreover, Awang Tengah said the government also wanted to rejuvenate the central region’s economy by leveraging on the deep-sea waters off Paloh.

“Under 12MP (12th Malaysia Plan), the government has a plan to develop Tanjong Manis Marine Engineering Park at Paloh, covering an area of 1,000 acres.

“Paloh should provide better opportunities to the local shipbuilders towards becoming major players in shipbuilding, ship repairs, as well as in the oil and gas industry.

“There are some investors who require large areas of land for their projects with deep-water port facilities, and Paloh certainly fit such requirements.

“My ministry will work hard to attract suitable big investors to come to Paloh, (and this) will certainly benefit Sibu region,” he said.

Additionally, Awang Tengah pointed out that his ministry was currently engaging a Singapore-based consultant to undertake the study on the development of industrial terminals in Sarawak, emphasising on the development of downstream petrochemical industries in the state.

“One of the areas under the study is the Tanjong Manis / Paloh area, which has the potential to be developed as a petrochemical hub.

“With these and many more developments in place, the government hopes to attract more FDIs (foreign direct investments) to the central region so as to create more business and employment opportunities.

“The government hopes that this would reduce brain drain and retain our youths to assist in the development of the Sibu region.”

On shipbuilding and ship repair industries in Sarawak, Awang Tengah observed that they had evolved over the years and adopted innovative designs and quality workmanship aimed at meeting world standards.

Moreover, these industries had contributed significantly to the state’s economy.

“The maritime industry is among the key pillars of growth for Sarawak’s increasingly vibrant economy and indeed, it is set to be an important component of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

“Based on statistics, the industries had generated exports valued at RM279 million in 2018, RM349 million in 2019, and RM260 million in 2020, despite the Covid-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions.

“This is a testament to the high-quality technical capabilities of our local shipbuilders,” he said.

Awang Tengah also sang praises of Sibu people being ‘very talented, hardworking, enterprising, and full of pioneering spirit’, adding that every success had been made possible because of peace and stability.

“We hope that this would continue so that our young generation would have the space and opportunity to grow their talents and their entrepreneurial skills,” he pointed out.

Among those present at the event were Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, Samin founding and honorary life president who is also the president of United Chinese Association Sibu, Ngieng Ping Sing, as well as Samin current president Dr Renco Yong, event organising chairman Ling Tiu Khing and chief editor of Samin, Ferdinand Wong.