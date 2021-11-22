Sabah businessman receives highest Japanese honour

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 22): In its highest recognition of Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad (KTC)’s recent exceptional business achievements, Hino Motor Sales (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd of Toyota Motor Corporation awards a Kabuto to KTC Executive Director, Datuk Dexter Lau.

The Shogun Kabuto signifies the highest respect and honour in Japan. It is an integral part of a Samurai Warrior’s armour. Historically, Kabuto, also known as the Samurai Helmet, was bestowed to Japanese warriors who had fought courageously and won battles.

The presentation of the honourable award by HMSM Managing Director Atsushi Uchiyama to Lau was witnessed by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Industrial Development Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam as well as the Japanese Consul in Kota Kinabalu, Kako Shiho, here on Monday.

Upon receiving the award, Lau expressed his gratitude to Hino Motors Ltd for the recognition. He further added that this would mark the beginning of further future collaborations of the two companies, achieving a win-win result for both corporations to venture greater heights together.

Lau pointed out the reason why KTC ultimately chose Hino Motor Sales (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, as its partner was because the said Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer is renowned for providing comprehensive support services, as it stands at the forefront of the international automotive manufacturing industry.

“Hino is also the leading manufacturer of light diesel-powered trucks, particularly in Malaysia.”

He disclosed that KTC would invest RM30 million to acquire 200 units of Hino trucks to strengthen its logistics capability within East Malaysia and Brunei.

Lau expressed his confidence that under his plans for KTC, the public listed company will be ready to embrace a significantly greater expansion within the next five years. Through his vision and plans for the corporation ahead, he is certain that the 84-year-old company would be able to stand firm till the company celebrates its 100th anniversary in 16 years’ time.

Today, KTC owns 13 subsidiaries and 19 branches that cover the jurisdiction of Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

“KTC Group has once again taken steps to elevate the warehousing and logistics efficiency and capabilities.

This will enable KTC to further expand its business and capabilities, as well as consolidate the Group’s resources, ultimately enabling the Group to better serve our stakeholders.”

KTC was founded by the late Datuk Lau Yeong Ching as a small retail business in 1938. His son, Datuk Lau Kok Sing later took over the business. Today, as the third-generation successor Dexter spearheads the corporation.

With perseverance and hard work of three generations, KTC was successfully listed as a public corporation in 2015. It is currently operated by a staffing of more than 1,000 employees. Last year’s financial report recorded KTC’s impressive 200 per cent profit growth and 6.9 per cent increase in revenue for the total businesses in Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Indonesia.

Lau expressed his sincere appreciation towards the people of East Malaysia and Brunei for their unwavering support and trust, which has allowed the company to achieve steady growth.

He said KTC, through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, would continue to give back as much to this society.

Also present was SMFL Leasing and Hire Purchase (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd managing director Miki Sashimura.