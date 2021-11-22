Sarawak polls: Sarawak DAP endorses Wong as candidate for Repok, Yong for Meradong

SARIKEI (Nov 22): Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) has endorsed Wong Pak Ming and Yong Siew Wei as its candidates for Repok seat and Meradong seat respectively in the upcoming state election.

Wong and Yong’s candidacies were announced by Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen during his visit to the party’s Repok and Meradong branch offices yesterday.

While Wong, who is DAP Sarikei branch vice-chairman will be contesting in the state election for the first time, Yong was the party’s candidate for Repok seat in the last state election.

When contacted, Wong said he felt honoured to be entrusted to deliver Repok seat to the party and more importantly, to serve the people of Repok.

“Yes, I am very pleased to be endorsed as a DAP candidate to contest in Repok. I wish to thank the party top leadership, especially our state chairman Chong Chieng Jen,” he said.

Wong hoped to be able to wrest back the seat which was won by the party through Dr Wong Hua Seh in 2011 state election but lost to Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) in the 2016 state election after Yong, who contested for the first time in the state election, failed to defend the seat.

Yong had garnered a total of 6,503 votes in a three-cornered fight against SUPP candidate Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii and Wong Chin King who contested as an independent candidate.

Huang obtained a total of 7,446 votes to emerge victorious while Wong only managed to garner 381 votes.

This time around, Yong has been entrusted by the party to wrest back Meradong seat from SUPP’s Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing, who won the seat in the 2016 state election after DAP’s Ting Tze Fui failed to defend the seat won in the 2006 and 2011 state elections.

In the 2016 state election, Ding polled 6,865 votes, while Ting obtained 5,349 votes.

Among those present to witness the announcement of candidates were Sarawak DAP secretary Alan Ling; state DAP vice chairman David Wong and Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu;