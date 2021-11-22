Sarawak’s ICU utilisation rate drops further to 52.2 pct

KUCHING (Nov 22): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate dropped further to 52.2 per cent yesterday, compared to Saturday’s 53.1 per cent.

According to an infographic by the Ministry of Health (MoH), Sarawak’s ICU bed usage was the tenth highest in the country.

The country as a whole recorded an ICU bed utilisation rate at 64.2 per cent, said the infographic posted on the MoH’s Facebook page today.

Klang Valley topped the table with 79.8 per cent of ICU bed utilisation rate followed by Kelantan (75.9 per cent), Penang (74.2 per cent), Melaka (69.6 per cent), Sabah (67.8 per cent), Terengganu (66.7 per cent) and Perak (66.4 per cent).

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed utilisation rate lower than the national rate were Negeri Sembilan (60.5 per cent), Johor (53 per cent), Kedah (48.6 per cent), Pahang (45.8 per cent), Perlis (42.1 per cent) and Labuan (41.7 per cent).