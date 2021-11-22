Semporna not ready to welcome back tourists

SEMPORNA (Nov 22): Is the tourism industry in Semporna ready to receive tourists again after a long closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic?

Former Kota Kinabalu member of parliament and Sri Tanjong assemblyman Datuk Jimmy Wong after doing a survey, said the tourism operators here are not fully ready as the water problem still persists after more than ten years and shows no sign of improvement.

“Many of the local operators that I met, those operating restaurants, lodging and resorts have one thing in common, treated water problem,” he said yesterday.

Jimmy said he is worried as clean treated water is essential for the tourism industry to flourish.

“After a long closure due to the pandemic, we should be ready to give the best to attract back the local and international tourists. However, sad to say water is still a major problem and I call on the state

government to address the matter as soon as possible and seriously,” he said.

He added the state government must do its best to protect the tourism industry as it is one of the major revenue generators for the state.

“Please, no lip service, but actions. More hotels, inns, lodgings, chalets are coming up and some already started operating. There will be thousands of rooms available, but without sufficient water tourists will be turned away,” he pointed out.

Jimmy who drove around Semporna and stayed a night there, said even the streetlights are not lighted and he wondered what is wrong.

“The streetlights are new and even those in town area are not turned on,” he said.

“I cordially invite the Tourism Minister to come and visit Semporna and see personally the water situation here. Experience yourself to bath using untreated water and tell me we are ready to welcome tourists,” he said.

One of the operators who Jimmy visited is a local woman and tourism pioneer in Semporna.

Operating at Tampi-Tampi, Rosalinda Ganih, owner of Semporna Holiday Restaurant, homestay and sea swimming pool said she spends RM80 to buy water for washing.

Due to water rationing in the district, those outside the town area only have water for two days in a week, usually on Wednesday and Saturday with water supply available from 10am to 4pm which is not

enough to fill her water tanks.

She has resorted to using well water for washing and bathing for swimmers after their dip in the sea water.

Rosalinda said she started her restaurant in 2017 at Tampi-Tampi to cater for the locals and had to buy water as there was no water meter then.

A supervisor at Holiday Dive Inn, Merle Fernandez, said customers get angry when told to wait for water that will be delivered by lorry.

“Sometimes the water is dirty. We ordered from two lorries and we call one of them when there is no water.

“We receive treated water from the Water Department only on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. But with 24 rooms we experienced numerous times when our guests have no water to bath,” she said.

Operating for about two months since the standard operating procedure (SOP) was relaxed, she said so far they have not bought any water yet as the tourists are still low but picking up, adding at the moment local tourists are starting to pour in from Malacca, Penang and Sabah, especially from Kota Kinabalu.

Pang Shook Fui, who has been operating a seafood restaurant,

Fat Mom’s Restaurant at the waterfront for more than 10 years, said she has to buy water from an island which will be sent by boat.

“It is cheaper and cost RM60 for two tanks,” she said, adding the water she bought from lorries cost RM40 per tank and most of the times four tanks which is 400 gallons per tank is not enough for the restaurant operation.

Pang said she has to buy water everyday and will buy more if needed as the water is mainly used for washing and keeping the toilets clean.

Usually in a day, she said she will buy three tanks from the boats and two tanks from lorries which is used for washing only while for cooking and beverages, mineral water will be used. This comes up to about RM10,000 per month just to buy water, she said.

Seaview Seafood Restaurant owner Junaida Jhing said since she started operating after the lifting of lockdown due to the pandemic, she too had to buy water for the past two months.

“In a week there will be water rationing for two days, however when there is water, the water pressure is low and cannot fill the restaurant’s storage water tank,” she said.

She said she will usually buy two tanks per day for RM80 which will be used only for washing in order to keep the restaurant business going.

Concluding, Jimmy said he prays and hopes that Semporna will not lose its tourism attraction just because of water issue as there were already cases of tourists having bad water experience and he calls on Sabah Minister of Works, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Water Works Department director to come and see personally and immediately fix the problem.

Jimmy said it is not fair for consumers and business operators to buy water when it is the Water Department’s duty to send water.

“And please check other districts too especially the tourist areas, I am sure there’s water problem. I hope the government can be responsible just like the Sarawak government, sending water to the people when there is no water,” he said.