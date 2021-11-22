Shock for coffeeshop owner as car found crashed inside premises

SIBU (Nov 22): A coffeeshop owner had a shock yesterday morning when he arrived to open for business and saw a car had crashed into his premises at Jalan Kampung Nyabor here.

He made the discovery around 6am and immediately lodged a police report thereafter.

It is believed the incident happened around 4.50am when the car, said to be heading towards Jalan Kampung Nyabor from Brooke Drive, went out of control and knocked down the iron fencing along the roadside before crashing into the coffeeshop.

The driver is believed to have sustained minor injuries.

The proprietor said it was fortunate his shop was still closed at the time as the incident could have resulted in more injuries if customers were present.