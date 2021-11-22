PH S’wak seat allocation agreement still binding despite changes in state PKR – Chong

KUCHING (Nov 22): The agreement on seat allocations for the 12th State Election which was signed by the three parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak is still binding despite the changes in PKR Sarawak, said PH Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said even though Larry Sng had left PKR Sarawak in February this year, this did not mean that the agreement signed by him on behalf of his party then was no longer binding and valid.

“The agreement still exists and is still binding. I think some PKR members are now raising the issue that they want more seats despite the fact that under the agreement, they have the most seats.

“They have 47 seats and now they want 50 seats,” he told a press conference at DAP Sarawak headquarters here today.

PKR Sarawak along with DAP Sarawak and Amanah Sarawak signed the agreement on Jan 2 this year where DAP was represented by Chong, who is the party’s chairman and Amanah was represented by its chairman Abang Abdul Halil Abang Naili.

Under the agreement, PKR will contest in 47 seats, while DAP and Amanah will stand in 26 and nine seats respectively.

Chong said even though PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had mentioned that there will be negotiations on the seat allocations, the agreement signed between the three parties is still binding.

“When all further negotiations fail, that agreement is there and this strictly spells out who takes what seat.

“As far as I’m concerned, the seat negotiation among PH Sarawak has been reached,” he said.

Meanwhile, on DAP’s defeat at the Melaka state election, Chong conceded that the party had lost in the election.

“We have to accept the decision. We have to work on it and make some adjustments to address the issue,” he said.

He believed that one of the main reasons that the party was defeated in the election was due to the reluctance of voters to come out and vote.

“There’s also the standard operating procedures that were implemented such as the prohibition of ‘ceramahs’ (political talks).

“The ‘ceramahs’ have always been the strength of the opposition but in this Covid-19 situation, I think the prohibition of holding ‘ceramah’ has been a disadvantage. That is why we have to make adjustments and to campaign without it,” he said.

In the Melaka election last Saturday, DAP only managed to win four of the eight seats it contested.