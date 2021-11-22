Telang Usan incumbent leaves his candidacy up to Abg Jo

MIRI (Nov 22): Telang Usan incumbent Dennis Ngau is leaving his political future in the hands of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In an interview today, Dennis said he has done his best to serve the constituency since he was first elected in 2011.

“I leave it to CM and the party’s top leadership to decide because they know what is best for the people as a whole.

“It is also up to the people if they think they can find someone who can do better than me. For what I know, I have done my very best and I have no regrets,” he said.

Dennis was responding to rumours that certain quarters want GPS to field a new candidate in the seat for the upcoming polls.

“It is normal in every election where there are parties interested to lobby for certain seats.

“In regards to those who suggest for a new face in Telang Usan, those are the people who have business interests and community leaders whose appointments were not extended,” he claimed.

On preparations for the next state election, Dennis said he has been preparing since day one after winning his second term in 2016.

“As I look back at what we have achieved since 2016, I am pretty much happy and thankful that we have achieved so much.

“For instance, 76 villages and settlements under my constituency have been powered by solar energy under the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares),” he said.

Dennis added the remaining five villages are connected with solar hybrid, while seven others will soon be connected to the electricity grid.

“The seven villages that have yet to be connected with the grid are Long Banyok, Uma Akeh, Long Puak, Long Batan, Long Loyang, Apau Gun, and Long Ayak.

“The delay was caused by, among others, land issues,” he said.

As for clean water supply for villages under his constituency, Dennis said GPS through the Highland Development Agency (HDA) plans to build water plants in Long Bemang, Long Pillah, Daleh Pelutan (Long Miri), Long San, Long Kevok, Long Batan/Long Loyang, and Long Anap, which are estimated to cost between RM10 million and RM15 million.

The HDA will also upgrade the water treatment plant in Long Bedian.

“The cost for the upgrading is about RM5 million,” said Dennis.

Telang Usan is expected to see at least a four-cornered fight in the coming state election between GPS, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

PBK has confirmed its candidate for the seat is Gia Bala, while PKR’s potential candidate is Philip Jau.

A PSB source said its candidate for the seat would be announced in the next two days.