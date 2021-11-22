Tiong calls for undivided support for PDP’s pick in Ba Kelalan

MIRI (Nov 22): Progressive Democratic President (PDP) Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing is calling on voters in Ba Kelalan to rally behind lawyer Sam Laya, who is the party’s potential candidate for the seat this coming state election.

Tiong told a meet-the-people session in Buduk Nur, Ba Kelalan yesterday that Sam is PDP’s sole pick for the seat and called on Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) secretary-general Libat Langub, who is rumoured to be lobbying for the seat, to work together with Sam to wrest Ba Kelalan from incumbent Baru Bian.

“I apologise to Libat, it is not that I do not want to support him but I respect the request of the people of Ba Kelalan (who want Sam as their candidate),” he said.

He stressed that it is crucial that Gabungan Parti Sarawak capture the seat and that it can only do so with the undivided support of the constituents.

“We cannot say we support him (Sam), but then it does not translate into votes. We must ensure that he wins in N81 Ba Kelalan in the next state election,” Tiong said.

He also stressed that the party wants a leader that has the time for his constituents.

“At least on weekdays, he can do his job as a lawyer, but on weekends, he must come back to his constituency and visit his constituents, community leaders and assist them in any way he can.

“I want a candidate like this.”

Tiong arrived in Lawas last Saturday for a four-day official visit to Ba Kelalan and central Semadoh.