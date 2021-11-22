Uggah: Sarawak election SOPs likely to ban campaigning in longhouses

KUCHING (Nov 22): The Election Commission (EC) and Ministry of Health (MoH) are expected to introduce strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the upcoming Sarawak election, which may include a ban on campaigning in longhouses.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said such strict SOPs are needed to protect the people from Covid-19 infection.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram Channel.

“Like in the recently-concluded Melaka state election, there will be no more huge crowds of supporters accompanying their respective candidates to the nomination centres.

“For us, there will be no huge gatherings to campaign at longhouses and no entertainment programmes. Such restrictions are for our own good as the pandemic is still with us,” he said.

On Barisan Nasional’s (BN) landslide victory in Melaka, Uggah said it clearly indicated the people want a strong and stable government.

“Only a very strong and stable government can work out and implement policies and programmes to bring more development and progress.

“In Sarawak, our GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government too is very strong and stable. That is why we are seeing many development programmes, big and small, have been and are being implemented state-wide.

“Sarawakians who want to see these continuing uninterrupted should give their full support to the GPS in this election,” he said.

Uggah opined the victory also indicated Melaka folk reject opportunist politicians who cared more about position than serving well.

BN won the Melaka state election by a landslide after securing 21 of the 28 seats.