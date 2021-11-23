Abg Jo: Hydrogen energy production in Sarawak draws interest from international investors (Video)

KUCHING (Nov 23): Sarawak is set to be a producer of hydrogen energy with countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia expressing interest to invest, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Even though electrolysis or the process of getting hydrogen from water is at first expensive, I have read that over a period of time the costs will go down. If it goes down, then we will become a source of hydrogen production.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram Channel.

“That is why we have interest from other countries to invest here. Right now, we have agreements with Japan, Korea, and even Australia, who want to invest in hydrogen production. I think they have made their studies and they know very well that we have resources,” the Chief Minister told a press conference after officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Multifuel Refuelling Station at MJC Batu Kawah this morning.

Noting that hydrogen is going to be the energy of the future, Abang Johari said Sarawak is on the right track as it builds its second multifuel refuelling station.

He said as the current issue involves the environment and carbon emissions, environmental sustainability is a focus under the state’s post-Covid 19 economic recovery strategy.

“Electric is also another friendly energy but the problem the world faces at the moment is the lithium battery. Not only is it difficult to make but inside is toxic. For us in Sarawak, while we go for electric at the same time we go for hydrogen for the future.

“In our energy production, we can produce hydroelectricity from the dam through turbine, we can produce energy from floating solar on the lake, and hydrogen. That’s three sources of energy from one place. We are going to be an energy-rich state but you must have leaders who can think like that,” he said.

Earlier, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian noted that with some 25,000 households in the Batu Kawah area, the multifuel refuelling station will do well in the future.

He thanked Abang Johari for not only solving issues and problems the state is facing now but also for his courageous leadership in implementing and planning for Sarawak’s future.

“There is a lot of global warming and climate change (issues), so while we think globally, we also act locally.

“This multifuel refuelling station is a step towards thinking globally and acting locally. We Sarawakians are also doing our part in the global fight for climate change,” he said.

The station at MJC Batu Kawah New Township will be the second multifuel refuelling station in Kuching, after the first flagship station at Darul Hana.

While construction on Darul Hana multifuel refuelling station is scheduled to be completed soon, the MJC Batu Kawah station is targeted to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

Among those present were Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain, Petros chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo, SEDC Energy chief executive officer Robert Hardin, and Sarawak Economic Planning Unit director Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel.