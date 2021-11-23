Covid-19: Two more deaths in Sarawak between Nov 19-20, two cases in Categories 3-5

KUCHING (Nov 23): Another two Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Sarawak on Nov 19 and 20, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in an update on the pandemic today said the deaths involved men aged 77 and 68, who died in Sibu Hospital.

The 77-year-old had hypertension and dyslipidaemia, and the 68-year-old had diabetes, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Meanwhile, out of 239 new cases in the state today, SDMC said 237 of them were in Categories 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms), with 76 in Category 1 while 161 in Category 2.

One case each was recorded under Category 3 (pneumonia) and Category 4 (pneumonia and needed oxygen support), the committee said.

The total cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state to date is 249,722.

On the breakdown of cases in districts, Kuching still remained on top with 65 case followed by Miri (46), Beluru (45), Sibu (19) and Serian (15).

There are 14 districts recorded single digit cases, of which, nine were in Bintulu, eight cases in Lawas; Mukah, Samarahan and Limbang recorded six cases each; Sarikei (3), two cases each in Lundu, Daro and Dalat; and one case each in Kapit, Bau, Tanjung Manis, Subis and Bukit Mabong.

Six Covid-19 clusters in the state remained active.

SDMC also revealed that two premises in Sarawak have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today.

They are The Spring and Plaza Merdeka, both in Kuching.

This brought the total number of premises in the state listed in HIDE to 673.