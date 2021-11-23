Culture of understanding must be continued – Abg Johari

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 23): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has vowed that the long existing culture of understanding must continue in culturally-diverse and multi-religious Sarawak.

He said Sarawak is fortunate to have a lot of volunteer organisations who are there to help others regardless of race and religion when the state needs them.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for The Salvation Army’s new Children’s Home and Boys Home yesterday, he said The Salvation Army is among those volunteer organisations who have contributed a lot to the betterment of society, especially for those who are in need of assistance and deprived members of society.

“This is Sarawak. A happy Sarawak where we help each other.

“And we have no religious strife. That is important because we understand each other,” he said.

He pointed out that The Salvation Army through its good deeds and obligations have contributed to such an environment in the state.

Similarly, he added, the Muslim volunteer associations also do the same thing and sometimes they interact and interface with each other so much so that they work together to assist members of the society.

“And therefore, I would like all of us to maintain this culture in our state. The government will definitely maintain and defend our own culture of understanding,” he said.

On The Salvation Army’s new Children’s Home and Boys Home, he said the site chosen is the best location as it is between Kuching and Samarahan.

He said that Senator Robert Lau and delegation from Salvation Army had come to see him for a new location when they proposed relocation from the current residential homes at Jalan Ban Hock and Jalan Uplands.

He also commended The Salvation Army for its role in providing a temporary shelter through such homes to deprived members of society.

He said he was made to understand that The Salvation Army’s activities were extended to Sarawak during the time of Governor Sir Anthony Abell in the 1950s.

“The Salvation Army is actually providing a temporary roof for deprived members of society where they are being trained, assisted and after that they will be on their own,” he added.

With the world of the future expected to be different than the world of today because of the speed of information, he hoped there are efforts to nurture the young in order for them to adapt to this changing society and technology.

With regards to financial assistance to this new facility for The Salvation Army, Abang Johari said he could not promise any amount until he is given the mandate again after the upcoming state election.

Also present at the event were organising chairman and corporate figure Dato Steve Ng, Senator Robert Lau, Salvation Army Malaysia regional officer Major Francis Ng and its officials from both national headquarters and Kuching.

Francis in his speech said countless boys and girls who have grown up well in The Salvation Army’s Children’s Home and Boys Home are now contributing back to their local communities.

As for The Salvation Army Corps and Community Service Centre in Kuching, he said they are currently focused on emergency relief work.

“I am glad to share that during the last Movement Control Order (MCO), The Salvation Army distributed groceries to 873 families and gave out 3,590 freshly cooked meals to people in need. These are communities that were not able to work due to the MCO restrictions or have lost their jobs but have families to care for.

“Assistance is also extended to communities who have lost their homes to fire incidences, and this care lasts for several months until these communities can get back on their feet,” he said.

According to a statement issued in conjunction with the event, the new facility for The Salvation Army will be occupying a 7.5-acre site, with a 60-year lease allocated by the state government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

It added Unifor has also allocated an RM4-million grant to assist with the construction, with additional aid by Borneo Medical Centre which donated RM9 million to construct the new building.

It also said an additional RM2 million is also needed to complete the works.