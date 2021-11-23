Esports: Todak target M3 World Title

SEPANG (Nov 23): Malaysia’s famous eSports team Todak aim to win the M3 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) World Championship in Singapore from Dec 6-19.

Todak Studios Sdn Bhd eSports development manager Radzi Rahman said that apart from physical preparation, the team also emphasised mental preparation this time by sending players to undergo training with psychologists in order to withstand the intense challenges.

Better known as Ikuto, he said Todak comprised a mix of seniors and youngsters, including Muhammad Danial Mohd Fuad (CikuGais) and Zikry Shamsuddin (Moon) who helped them finish third in the first edition in 2019 at the Axiata Arena.

The others in the Todak team are Wan Usman Wan Imran (4Meyz), Muhammad Qayyum Ariffin Mohd Suhairi (Yums), Idreen Abdul Jamal (Momo), Muhammad Amirul Raziq Mohd Azman (Ajiq) and Mohamad Farhan Wakiman (Moyy).

“Our preparation has been solid. With better management, namely the presence of a coach (Muhammad Hazim Firdaus Ismail) and an analyst, we hope to bring home the trophy this time,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) today.

Earlier, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu officiated the departure of participants for the M3 World Championship, which will also be represented by the 2021 Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia (MPL MY) champions Team SMG.

On speculations that the MPL MY would be converted into a franchise league soon, Radzi said Todak, who are the MPL MY runners-up this season, were prepared for all eventualities although they would have to pay high participation fees to ensure the future of the team and their players.

“For me, this system is good to strengthen Malaysian eSports ecosystem, guarantee the future of players such as salary payment and is seen as a good investment for the team,” he explained.

Franchise leagues have been introduced in other countries, including the Philippines and Indonesia, with entry fees in Indonesia reaching up to US$1 million (approximately RM4.2 million). – Bernama